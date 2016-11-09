FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monitor says strike by U.S.-led coalition kills 16 north of Syria's Raqqa
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 7:58 AM / 10 months ago

Monitor says strike by U.S.-led coalition kills 16 north of Syria's Raqqa

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016.Rodi Said

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a U.S.-led coalition air strike killed at least 16 people overnight in a town north of Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.

The U.S.-led coalition said it had no information on the report by the war monitor, but would look into it.

The coalition is providing air support to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance which includes the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and some Arab groups, in an operation to drive Islamic State from its de facto capital in Syria.

The attack hit al-Heesha, about 40 km (25 miles) north of Raqqa, said the British-based monitor.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens

