FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
New phase of attack on IS in Syria aims to encircle Raqqa: Kurdish military source
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 31, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

New phase of attack on IS in Syria aims to encircle Raqqa: Kurdish military source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The next phase of a U.S.-backed campaign against Islamic State in Syria aims to completely encircle its stronghold of Raqqa, severing the city from areas held by the jihadist group in Deir al-Zor to the south, a Kurdish military source said on Tuesday.

The offensive by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance, including the powerful Kurdish YPG militia, got underway in November with the aim of gradually encircling Raqqa city, Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Cutting off Raqqa city from IS strongholds in Deir al-Zor province to the southeast would be a major blow against the group in Syria. The campaign is backed by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State.

"The coming phase of the campaign aims to isolate Raqqa completely," said the Kurdish military source, who declined to be named. "In order to accomplish this requires reaching the Raqqa-Deir al-Zor road," the source said. "This mission will be difficult."

Separately, SDF spokesman Talal Silo said preparations were underway for "new action" against IS starting in "a few days", but declined to give further details.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.