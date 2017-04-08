Russia's Lavrov says ready to cooperate with U.S. on Syria: agencies
MOSCOW Moscow is ready to cooperate with the United States on settling the Syrian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.
BEIRUT An air strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State killed 15 people including four children in a village west of the jihadists' stronghold of Raqqa on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition could not be reached for immediate comment.
The air strike took place at Hanida, some 30 km (20 miles) west of Raqqa on the southern bank of the Euphrates River, the Observatory said.
(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Jason Neely)
MOSCOW Moscow is ready to cooperate with the United States on settling the Syrian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday, Russian news agencies reported.
SASEBO As tension spikes on the Korean peninsula, a French amphibious assault carrier sailed into Japan's naval base of Sasebo on Saturday ahead of drills that risk upsetting China, which faces U.S. pressure to rein in North Korea's arms programs.