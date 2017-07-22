FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian military says jets attack Islamic State east of Raqqa: state TV
#World News
July 22, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 25 minutes ago

Syrian military says jets attack Islamic State east of Raqqa: state TV

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian military source said Syrian warplanes carried out air strikes against Islamic State in an area of countryside east of Raqqa and near the provincial boundary with Deir al-Zor on Saturday, state TV reported.

The attacks "destroyed several bases and vehicles" belonging to the group.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said it was the first time in several weeks that the Syrian military had launched an attack in that area, which is close to where U.S.-backed anti-Islamic State forces are operating.

Reporting by John Davison in Beirut and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Edmund Blair

