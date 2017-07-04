WASHINGTON U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have breached the old city in Syria's Raqqa after the U.S.-led coalition fired on two small sections of the historic Rafiqah Wall, allowing them to overcome Islamic State defenses, the coalition said on Monday.

"The portions targeted were 25-meter sections and will help preserve the remainder of the overall 2,500-meter wall," the coalition said in a statement.

