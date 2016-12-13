Syrian Zinki rebel group says deal reached to evacuate civilians and fighters from Aleppo

AMMAN (Reuters) - A main Syrian rebel group, Nour Din al-Zinki, which has a strong presence in the city of Aleppo, said an agreement had been reached to evacuate civilians and fighters from the small part of the city where they remain in control.

Spokesperson Yasser al Yousef said the deal would allow the rebels to leave with their light weapons. He gave no further details. A Syrian military source said the army had no information about a ceasefire deal in Aleppo.