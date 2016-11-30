FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels to fight on in eastern Aleppo: rebel official
#World News
November 30, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 9 months ago

Syrian rebels to fight on in eastern Aleppo: rebel official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian rebels will not withdraw from eastern Aleppo, a rebel official said on Wednesday, indicating they plan to fight on against an intense assault by government forces that seized control of swathes of the opposition-held area in recent days.

"A withdrawal by the factions is rejected," Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of the Aleppo-based Fastaqim rebel group told Reuters, speaking from Turkey.

"This is the decision of the factions. I spoke to them about everything that was tabled and they said they would not withdraw, and other things may also happen," he said, without giving further details.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
