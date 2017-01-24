FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Syrian rebels unhappy with Astana communique, says delegate
January 24, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 7 months ago

Syrian rebels unhappy with Astana communique, says delegate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ASTANA (Reuters) - Syrian rebels are unhappy with a communique establishing a ceasefire mechanism between Russia, Iran and Turkey, an opposition delegate to talks in Astana said on Tuesday.

"Iran is speaheading in a number of areas military offensives and leading to forcible displacements of thousands of Syrians and causing bloodletting. This communique legitimizes this role," said the delegate, who declined to be identified.

A second delegate, who said the opposition would not endorse the communique, said Turkey had been weak in the negotiations and unable to assert the rebel position.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; writing by John Irish; editing by John Stonestreet

