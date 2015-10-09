FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurgent group in north Syria retakes village from Islamic State: monitor
October 9, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Insurgent group in north Syria retakes village from Islamic State: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A powerful insurgent group in northern Syria on Friday recaptured a village taken over by Islamic State earlier in the day, a monitoring group and online media affiliated with the rebels said.

Ahrar al-Sham, which is separately battling both Syrian government forces and the Islamic State, beat back the jihadists to regain control over Tel Suseen in Aleppo province, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Islamic State militants had captured five villages including Tel Suseen from other rebel groups, bringing them within 2 km (just over a mile) of a government-held industrial zone north of Aleppo city.

Reporting by John Davison; editing by Anna Willard

