Syrian rebel commander says Nusra Front seized 'light weapons and ammunition'

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian rebel commander said on Monday the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front had seized light weapons and ammunition from his Western-backed group in northwestern Syria, but had not managed to capture any TOW anti-tank missiles.

“Nusra only took light weapons and ammunition. All our caches are fine, apart from one which they captured. The TOWs are safe and the mortars are safe,” Ahmed al-Seoud, commander of the 13th Division said.

Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that Nusra Front had seized bases and weapons including U.S.-made anti-tank missiles from the 13th Division, which fights under the banner of the Free Syrian Army.

Nusra Front accused the rebel fighters of launching surprise attacks on its own bases in the town of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib province in northwest Syria. It said some Nusra fighters had been captured.

Nusra Front fighters have often taken part in offensives alongside other rebel groups. But they have also fought them for territory, defeating groups such as the Western-backed Syria Revolutionaries Front and the Hazzm group last year.