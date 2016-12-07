Syria minister says Aleppo advance is 'strategic victory'

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - The Syrian army's advance against rebels in Aleppo is a "strategic victory" that will prevent foreign intervention and alter the political process, Reconciliation Minister Ali Haidar told reporters in Damascus on Wednesday.

"Those who believed in the Syrian triumph, know that (the rebels') morale is at its lowest and that these collapses that have begun are like domino tiles," he said.

The post of reconciliation minister makes Haidar responsible for political efforts to resolve the war, including deals for opposition-held areas to surrender to the government while allowing rebels passage to other insurgent-held parts of Syria.