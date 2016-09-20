Attack on Syria aid convoy may slow relief work: ICRC president

GENEVA (Reuters) - A deadly attack on an aid convoy near Aleppo was a clear violation of international law and could seriously hamper humanitarian work in Syria, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday's (Monday's) attack was a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and it is unacceptable. Failing to protect humanitarian workers and structures might have serious repercussions on humanitarian work in the country," Peter Maurer said in a statement read out to a Geneva news briefing.