a year ago
Attack on Syria aid convoy may slow relief work: ICRC president
#World News
September 20, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Attack on Syria aid convoy may slow relief work: ICRC president

A Civil Defence member and a man put out a fire after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016.Ammar Abdullah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A deadly attack on an aid convoy near Aleppo was a clear violation of international law and could seriously hamper humanitarian work in Syria, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday's (Monday's) attack was a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and it is unacceptable. Failing to protect humanitarian workers and structures might have serious repercussions on humanitarian work in the country," Peter Maurer said in a statement read out to a Geneva news briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
