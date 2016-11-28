FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian charity registered 4,000 people who fled rebel-held east Aleppo: U.N.
#World News
November 28, 2016 / 3:27 PM / 9 months ago

Syrian charity registered 4,000 people who fled rebel-held east Aleppo: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) has registered 4,000 people in the government-controlled Jibreen district of western Aleppo after they fled from the city's rebel-controlled eastern areas, the UN humanitarian spokesman Jens Laerke said on Monday.

Laerke said SARC was providing many of them with food and other assistance. Advances by the Syrian army and its allies in rebel-held parts of eastern Aleppo has caused thousands to flee their homes in recent days.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
