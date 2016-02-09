FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. refugee agency urges Turkey to open borders to Syrians
#World News
February 9, 2016 / 10:59 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. refugee agency urges Turkey to open borders to Syrians

Syrians line up as they wait to cross into Syria at Oncupinar border crossing in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations called on Turkey on Tuesday to open its borders to thousands of desperate Syrian refugees fleeing Aleppo, in line with its international obligations to protect people fleeing conflict or persecution.

William Spindler, spokesman of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said the agency understood the concern of Turkish authorities about “possible large influxes” into the country, already hosting more than 2.5 million Syrian refugees.

“Turkey has also allowed a number of vulnerable and wounded people in Turkey. However, many people are not being allowed to cross the border. We are asking Turkey to open its border to all civilians in Syria fleeing danger in need of international protection as they have done,” Spindler told a news briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
