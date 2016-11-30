FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia says most U.N. aid in Syria going to rebel-held areas
#World News
November 30, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

Russia says most U.N. aid in Syria going to rebel-held areas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry complained on Wednesday that the issue of humanitarian aid in Syria was becoming increasingly politicized and said most U.N. help was going to areas controlled by anti-government rebels.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, said only 1 percent of U.N. aid was being directed to Deir al-Zor, where she said at least 200,000 people were trapped by Islamic State militants and in need of supplies.

By contrast, she said most U.N. aid was being sent to rebel-held areas, including areas controlled by the group previously known as Nusra Front.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

