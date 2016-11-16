FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Kremlin says moratorium on bombing Aleppo to be continued for now
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2016 / 1:04 PM / 9 months ago

Kremlin says moratorium on bombing Aleppo to be continued for now

Civilians walk past debris of damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria November 14, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a moratorium on Russian air strikes against targets in Aleppo remained in place for the time being, a day after the Russian military said it had not bombed the Syrian city for 28 days.

Russia on Tuesday launched coordinated missile strikes against rebels in other parts of Syria, and Moscow for the first time used its only aircraft carrier in combat.

When asked whether the moratorium on strikes against targets in Aleppo was still in place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters it was.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.