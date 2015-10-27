FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia asks foreign military attaches to explain Syria bombing allegations
October 27, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Russia asks foreign military attaches to explain Syria bombing allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday it had invited military attaches from the United States and other NATO countries to explain allegations Moscow has been bombing civilian targets in Syria, the Interfax news agency reported.

It quoted Anatoly Antonov, the deputy defense minister, as saying Moscow had asked the attaches, including a representative from Saudi Arabia, to justify what he called “outrageous” allegations Russian planes had bombed hospitals in Syria or to withdraw the assertions.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn

