Putin: Russia ready to use 'more military means' in Syria if need be - agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian armed forces have not employed all their capability in Syria and may use “more military means” there if necessary, Russian news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on Saturday.

“We see how efficiently our pilots and intelligence agents coordinate their efforts with various kinds of forces - the army, navy and aviation, how they use the most modern weapons,” Putin was quoted as saying in a speech.

“I want to stress that these are by far not all of our capabilities,” he said. “We have more military means. And we will use them - if need be.”