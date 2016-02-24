Assad to Putin: Syria ready to help implement cessation of hostilities

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russia’s Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Wednesday his government was ready to help implement a cessation of hostilities in Syria.

The two presidents stressed the need to continue fighting Islamic State and al Qaeda affiliate the Nusra Front as well as “other terrorist groups”, the Syrian president’s official Twitter account said.

The United States and Russia on Monday announced plans for a “cessation of hostilities” in Syria that would take effect on Saturday but exclude groups such as Islamic State and Nusra Front.