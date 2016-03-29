FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad: Army's victories, Russia's support to spur up political settlement - RIA
March 29, 2016 / 4:44 PM / a year ago

Assad: Army's victories, Russia's support to spur up political settlement - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The successes of Syria’s army and Russia’s military support will not hinder but rather accelerate the political settlement in the country, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with Russia’s RIA news agency published on Tuesday.

Assad told RIA that the government delegation “displayed flexibility” at the Geneva peace talks with the opposition “in order not to miss a single chance” for settlement, while Saudi Arabia, Turkey, France and Britain bet on the Syrian army’s defeat to force their terms on Damascus during talks.

Assad said his government’s position on political settlement was the same before and after Moscow’s military support.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

