10 months ago
Assad says hopes Russia can change Turkey's policy towards Syria
#World News
October 13, 2016 / 9:09 AM / 10 months ago

Assad says hopes Russia can change Turkey's policy towards Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this October 20, 2015 file photo.Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/ Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that his country's only hope was that a rapprochement between Russia and Turkey would allow Moscow to change Ankara's policy towards Syria.

Assad made the comments in an interview with Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, a fragment of which was published on the paper's site on Thursday. The full interview is due to be published on Friday.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
