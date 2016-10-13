Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this October 20, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/ Files

MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that his country's only hope was that a rapprochement between Russia and Turkey would allow Moscow to change Ankara's policy towards Syria.

Assad made the comments in an interview with Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, a fragment of which was published on the paper's site on Thursday. The full interview is due to be published on Friday.

