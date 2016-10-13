Rescue workers says two days of bombing kill 145 in rebel-held eastern Aleppo
BEIRUT Renewed bombing of rebel-held eastern Aleppo killed 145 people on Tuesday and Wednesday, Ammar al Selmo, the head of the Civil Defence rescue service there said.
MOSCOW Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that his country's only hope was that a rapprochement between Russia and Turkey would allow Moscow to change Ankara's policy towards Syria.
Assad made the comments in an interview with Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, a fragment of which was published on the paper's site on Thursday. The full interview is due to be published on Friday.
BEIJING China expressed anger on Thursday after Britain's foreign minister said he continued to have concerns about legal interference by Beijing in Hong Kong despite pledges to the contrary.
TOKYO Japan has protested to China over signs it is pressing ahead with maritime gas exploration in the East China Sea despite Tokyo's repeated requests to stop, Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday.