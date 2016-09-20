FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Syrian army, Russian aviation repel rebel attack near Aleppo: RIA
September 20, 2016

Syrian army, Russian aviation repel rebel attack near Aleppo: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian government troops, supported by Russian air forces, repelled an offensive by militants on the northern fringes of Syria's largest city of Aleppo on Tuesday, killing 40 attackers, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

On Monday, the Syrian military declared a one-week truce brokered by the United States and Russia over. Russia's military said it was "senseless" for Syria's army to respect the ceasefire unilaterally, while being attacked by militants.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
