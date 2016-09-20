Syrian army, Russian aviation repel rebel attack near Aleppo: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian government troops, supported by Russian air forces, repelled an offensive by militants on the northern fringes of Syria's largest city of Aleppo on Tuesday, killing 40 attackers, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

On Monday, the Syrian military declared a one-week truce brokered by the United States and Russia over. Russia's military said it was "senseless" for Syria's army to respect the ceasefire unilaterally, while being attacked by militants.