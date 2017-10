Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets take off as part of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria at Hmeymim airbase, Syria, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence/Vadim Grishankin/Handout via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will complete the withdrawal of most of its military contingent in Syria in two to three days, Russian Air Force Commander Viktor Bondarev said in an interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda daily published on Thursday.