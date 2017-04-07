Russians not hurt in U.S. strikes on Syria airbase: Ifax cites lawmaker

MOSCOW (Reuters) - No Russians were hurt in Friday's U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, Russian lawmaker Dmitry Sablin was quoted by Interfax as saying.

Sablin, deputy head of the Military Brotherhood veterans group, said the information was based on his own sources.

The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase on Friday from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week, drawing criticism from Russia.