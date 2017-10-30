FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian-backed Syria congress may happen next month, focus on constitution: RIA
October 30, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 6 minutes

Russian-backed Syria congress may happen next month, focus on constitution: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow-backed congress of all Syria’s ethnic groups could take place in Russia as soon as next month and launch work on drawing up a new constitution, the RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

RIA said the congress, the idea of which President Vladimir Putin first mentioned at a forum with foreign scholars earlier this month, could take place in mid-November in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tetrault-Farber/Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

