FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria conflict must not spark Russia-NATO crisis: Turkish PM
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 7, 2015 / 8:48 AM / 2 years ago

Syria conflict must not spark Russia-NATO crisis: Turkish PM

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu of Turkey addresses a plenary meeting of the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit 2015 at the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan, New York September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday he does not want the conflict in Syria turning into a crisis between Russia and NATO nor into a Russian-Turkish dispute.

But Turkey, a member of the alliance, will not compromise on the security of its borders or air space, Davutoglu said at a school opening in Istanbul in comments broadcast live by state TV. Russia has breached Turkish air space since launching air strikes in Syria last week.

Only two of Russia’s 57 air strikes in Syria have hit Islamic State, while the rest have been against the moderate opposition, the only forces fighting Islamic State in northwestern Syria, Davutoglu also said.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.