Russia says Damascus embassy targeted in mortar attack, no staff hurt

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in Damascus was targeted in a mortar attack on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, condemning what it called "a terrorist attack" in the Syrian capital.

One of the mortar shells, fired from a district controlled by rebels, exploded close to the guard post in front of the embassy, while another detonated near the entrance to the consular office, the ministry said in a statement.

The embassy compound was strewn with shrapnel, but none of embassy staff were hurt, it said. It said material damage was being assessed.

"We confirm that Russia's consistent policy of uncompromising fighting against terrorists in Syria will be continued," the ministry said.