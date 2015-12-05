FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria with Egypt's foreign minister
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Lavrov discusses Syria with Egypt's foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talks to reporters after a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Jordan's King Abdullah at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone call on Saturday with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, during which the two sides discussed the Syria crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The ministry said the two sides considered how to improve internal Syrian dialogue by helping unite Syrian opposition groups opposed to terrorism.

They also discussed ways in which to further strengthen cooperation between Moscow and Cairo on many issues, it said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.