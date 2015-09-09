Moscow has Greek, Iranian approval for Syria flights: Russian news agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Greece granted Russia the right to use its airspace for humanitarian flights to Syria on Aug. 31, TASS news agency quoted a Russian embassy official in Athens as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian agency added that the request covered the period from Sept. 1 to Sept. 24.

Separately, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted a Russian embassy official in Tehran as saying Iran had approved all of Moscow’s requests on flights delivering humanitarian aid to Syria.