Russian foreign ministry says unaware of plans to meet Free Syrian Army
November 5, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Russian foreign ministry says unaware of plans to meet Free Syrian Army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday it was unaware of any plans for its officials to meet a Free Syrian Army delegation in Abu Dhabi late next week to discuss the Syrian crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, a Russian news agency named Mahmoud al-Afandi as the coordinator of such talks and quoted him as saying they were happening, an assertion dismissed by representatives of four FSA rebel groups.

“Our embassies are in permanent contact with the Syrian opposition, (and) this may well be one of those contacts,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said on Thursday.

“(But) I am not aware of any of such contacts for a deputy minister or a department head,” she said.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
