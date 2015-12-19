Russia's Putin says easy to work both with Assad and U.S. on Syria conflict

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow can easily work with all sides involved in efforts to resolve the conflict Syria, including the United States and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

“Regarding the Syrian crisis, we find it easy to work both with President Assad and the American side. I have recently spoken about this with (U.S.) President (Barack) Obama, and with our friends from Saudi Arabia, and from other Arab nations,” Putin said.

News news agencies said his quotes were from a new documentary to be released on Russian television on Sunday.