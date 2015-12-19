FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 19, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Putin says easy to work both with Assad and U.S. on Syria conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow can easily work with all sides involved in efforts to resolve the conflict Syria, including the United States and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

“Regarding the Syrian crisis, we find it easy to work both with President Assad and the American side. I have recently spoken about this with (U.S.) President (Barack) Obama, and with our friends from Saudi Arabia, and from other Arab nations,” Putin said.

News news agencies said his quotes were from a new documentary to be released on Russian television on Sunday.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
