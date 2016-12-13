FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia rejects call for immediate Aleppo ceasefire
December 13, 2016 / 12:52 PM / 8 months ago

Russia rejects call for immediate Aleppo ceasefire

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after the talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Moscow, Russia, December 3, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Russia again rejected calls for an immediately ceasefire in Aleppo, where the United Nations has reported summary executions of civilians and a mass flight from the city as the Syrian military advances on the final pocket of rebel resistance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said evacuation corridors would first have to be established before fighting could stop.

"We hear the calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities. The Russian side wants to do that only when the corridors are established," Lavrov told a news conference after a meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation organization in Belgrade on Tuesday.

Asked whether parallel talks with Turkey and the United States could succeed, Lavrov replied: "We are working with everybody who influences the situation."

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan

