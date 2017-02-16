Russia says Syrian ceasefire allows it to up efforts against Islamic State

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian military official said on Thursday that a ceasefire in Syria was allowing Moscow and the Syrian government to deploy more resources to fight Islamic State in eastern Syria and north of Aleppo.

"Continued observance of the ceasefire by the participants in the hostilities allows additional forces to be sent (to these areas)," the Interfax news agency quoted the official, Stanislav Gadzhimomedov, as saying.