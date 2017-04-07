FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Russian lawmaker says U.S. strikes on Syria could undermine anti-terror efforts: RIA
#World News
April 7, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 4 months ago

Russian lawmaker says U.S. strikes on Syria could undermine anti-terror efforts: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The U.S. air strikes on a Syrian airbase could undermine efforts to fight terrorism, RIA news agency quoted Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defense and security committee at the Russian upper house of parliament, as saying on Friday.

He also said that Russia would call for an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council.

"This (the attack) could be viewed as an act of aggression of the U.S. against a U.N. nation," he was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Nick Macfie

