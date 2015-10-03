FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Air Force made over 20 flights in Syria in past 24 hours
#World News
October 3, 2015 / 9:23 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says Air Force made over 20 flights in Syria in past 24 hours

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Air Force has made over 20 flights in Syria in the past 24 hours and targeted nine Islamic State objects, Russian news agencies cited a Defence Ministry official as saying on Saturday.

The Defence Ministry official, Igor Konashenkov, said Su-34 and Su-24M aircraft took part in the strikes.

Russia earlier this week announced its decision to launch strikes on Syria, in a dramatic escalation of foreign involvement in a more than four-year-old civil war.

Konashenkov said a Su-34 airplane had destroyed a terrorist command post and underground bunker with explosives and weapons around Raqqa, RIA reported.

He also said a Russian Air Force bomber had struck an Islamic State camp and destroyed with a KAB-500 bomb seven pieces of heavy military equipment, a weapons store as well as a terrorist fortification.

“These and other highly exact means of attack in recent days have been used to target objects of Islamic State terrorists: command posts, stores of weapons and oil products, workshops where weapons of suicide bombers are made,” he said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra

