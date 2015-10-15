FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia ready to cooperate with all 'constructive forces' in Syria: TASS
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 15, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Russia ready to cooperate with all 'constructive forces' in Syria: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to cooperate with all “constructive forces,” including with the Kurds, in fighting Islamic State in Syria, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov as saying on Thursday.

“We are in Syria at the Syrian government’s invitation and are ready to work with all constructive forces that are ready to jointly fight against Islamic State,” Meshkov said when asked if Russia could cooperate with the Kurds, TASS reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.