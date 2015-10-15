Russia ready to cooperate with all 'constructive forces' in Syria: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to cooperate with all “constructive forces,” including with the Kurds, in fighting Islamic State in Syria, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov as saying on Thursday.

“We are in Syria at the Syrian government’s invitation and are ready to work with all constructive forces that are ready to jointly fight against Islamic State,” Meshkov said when asked if Russia could cooperate with the Kurds, TASS reported.