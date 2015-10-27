FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia and Iran discuss ways to resolve Syria crisis: Russia
#World News
October 27, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Russia and Iran discuss ways to resolve Syria crisis: Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syria crisis, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it had been stressed during the call that urgent measures should be taken to improve political dialogue within Syria, and that all the main countries in the region should be involved in that process.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kevin Liffey

