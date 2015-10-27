Russia and Iran discuss ways to resolve Syria crisis: Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss ways to resolve the Syria crisis, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it had been stressed during the call that urgent measures should be taken to improve political dialogue within Syria, and that all the main countries in the region should be involved in that process.
