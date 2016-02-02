Russia says no progress in completing list of 'terrorists' for Syria talks: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that no significant progress has been made in completing “terrorist lists”, a precursor to draw up participants for talks for a peace deal on Syria, Interfax news agency reported.

He also reiterated that it would be hard to reach any deal without participation of Kurds in talks, while Russia was ready to coordinate its actions with the United States for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Syria.