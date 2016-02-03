FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian military adviser killed in Syria on Feb. 1: agencies
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 3, 2016 / 8:38 PM / 2 years ago

Russian military adviser killed in Syria on Feb. 1: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian military adviser was killed in Syria on Feb. 1 in a mortar attack, Russian news agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

“A Russian military adviser was performing the task of assisting the Syrian army in the development of new weapons supplied under existing interstate military-technical contract,” RIA news agency cited a representative of the ministry as saying.

“On Feb. 1, as the result of a mortar attack by Islamic State on a garrison stationed on one of the compounds of the Syrian army the officer received fatal wounds.”

No name or location was given. The Defense Ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.