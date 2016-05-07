FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says truce extended for 72 hours in Aleppo, Latakia
#World News
May 7, 2016 / 12:30 AM / a year ago

Russia says truce extended for 72 hours in Aleppo, Latakia

Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Russia’s defense ministry said a “regime of calm” truce in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and parts of Latakia province had been extended “for 72 hours beginning at 1 a.m. on Saturday” (1700 ET on Friday), Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

A fragile local truce had been in place for Aleppo city since early on Wednesday. In northern Latakia province, it first took effect on April 29, after a wider truce deal in western Syria brokered by Washington and Moscow broke down.

Reporting by John Davison and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by Sandra Maler

