Russia says holding off air strikes on Nusra Front in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it was holding off from striking rebels with the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front to give other armed groups time to move away from Nusra positions.

The ministry said in a statement it had received requests from multiple armed groups, mainly in Damascus and Aleppo, asking for a pause in air strikes.

The ministry said taking those requests into account, it had decided to allow more time before it starts air strikes on the Nusra positions.