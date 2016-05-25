Russia says holding off air strikes on Nusra Front in Syria

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday it was holding off from striking rebels with the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front to give other armed groups time to move away from Nusra positions.
The ministry said in a statement it had received requests from multiple armed groups, mainly in Damascus and Aleppo, asking for a pause in air strikes.
The ministry said taking those requests into account, it had decided to allow more time before it starts air strikes on the Nusra positions.
