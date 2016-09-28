FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia urges U.S. to deliver on promise to separate Syria's moderates from 'terrorists'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 28, 2016 / 4:17 PM / a year ago

Russia urges U.S. to deliver on promise to separate Syria's moderates from 'terrorists'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday to make good on U.S. pledges to separate Washington-oriented units of Syrian opposition from "terrorist groups", Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov told Kerry in a telephone conversation that warlords from the Nusra Front had openly spoken about foreign support, including supplies of U.S. weapons. The Nusra Front was recently renamed Jabhat Fatah al Sham.

The two diplomacy chiefs also discussed possible ways of influencing the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo based on the principles of a U.S.-Russian ceasefire plan, the ministry said.

The U.S. State Department said earlier on Wednesday that Kerry had threatened during the call with Lavrov to halt joint work with Russia on Syria unless Russia moved to end the assault on Aleppo and to restore the defunct ceasefire.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.