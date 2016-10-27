U.S. says two top al Qaeda leaders in Afghanistan targeted in strikes
WASHINGTON The United States carried out strikes in Afghanistan on Sunday targeting two of al Qaeda's most senior leaders in the country, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
MOSCOW Russian and Syrian warplanes have not flown closer than 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) of Syria's Aleppo for nine days, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.
Rescue workers and a monitoring group have said air strikes by Syrian or Russian warplanes on Wednesday had killed at least 26 people in a village in the rebel-held province of Idlib, which is in northwest Syria near Aleppo.
CARACAS Venezuela's increasingly militant opposition stepped up its push to oust leftist leader Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday with protests that drew hundreds of thousands but also saw unrest leading to dozens of injuries and arrests.
TOKYO Japan, the United States and South Korea agreed on Thursday to work together to put more pressure on North Korea to get it to abandon its nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama said.