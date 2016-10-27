MOSCOW Russian and Syrian warplanes have not flown closer than 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) of Syria's Aleppo for nine days, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

Rescue workers and a monitoring group have said air strikes by Syrian or Russian warplanes on Wednesday had killed at least 26 people in a village in the rebel-held province of Idlib, which is in northwest Syria near Aleppo.

