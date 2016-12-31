FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 31, 2016 / 4:07 PM / 8 months ago

Russian, Iranian presidents agree to work closely on Syria: Kremlin

FILE PHOTO - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (L) talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, August 8, 2016.Alexander Nemenov/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a telephone conversation on Saturday to continue their close coordination in trying to end the Syria crisis, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two men agreed on the importance of a new ceasefire agreement in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey and plans for peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, the Kremlin said.

Russia and Iran are strong supporters of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Gareth Jones

