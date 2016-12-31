Russian, Iranian presidents agree to work closely on Syria: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a telephone conversation on Saturday to continue their close coordination in trying to end the Syria crisis, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two men agreed on the importance of a new ceasefire agreement in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey and plans for peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, the Kremlin said.

Russia and Iran are strong supporters of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian conflict.