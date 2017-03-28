Down in polls, France's Le Pen targets immigration for boost
PARIS Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen sought on Tuesday to turn the debate in the final week of France's presidential election to immigration as she looked to reverse a dip in polls.
MOSCOW Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Syrian peace talks sponsored by Tehran, Russia and Turkey would continue in Kazakhstan without specifying a date for the next round of negotiations.
Rouhani, who was speaking after wrapping up two days of talks in Moscow, said he had discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
ANKARA Turkey's main opposition began a battle on Tuesday to annul a referendum handing President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers, while the bar association and an international monitor said an illegal move by electoral authorities may have swung the vote.