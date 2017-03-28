Iranian President Hassan Rouhani takes part in a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

MOSCOW Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Syrian peace talks sponsored by Tehran, Russia and Turkey would continue in Kazakhstan without specifying a date for the next round of negotiations.

Rouhani, who was speaking after wrapping up two days of talks in Moscow, said he had discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)