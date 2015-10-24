FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian, Iranian foreign ministers agree to strengthen cooperation
October 24, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Russian, Iranian foreign ministers agree to strengthen cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Iran have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in order to bring stability and security to the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif had a telephone conversation on Saturday at Moscow’s request, following Lavrov’s talks with the United States, Saudi Arabia and Turkey about Syria in Vienna on Friday, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

