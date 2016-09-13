Russia says no disagreement with Iran on its Syria agreement with U.S.: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Tehran have no differences over the Syria ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and the United States, RIA news agency quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The agreement will be the focus of the talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Jaberi Ansari, RIA reported.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Monday that Ansari would travel to Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials.