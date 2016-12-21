Foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov (C) of Russia, Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) of Turkey and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran, leave after a news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov (front) of Russia, Mevlut Cavusoglu (2nd R) of Turkey, Mohammad Javad Zarif (R) of Iran, and members of the delegations attend a meeting in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in a telephone call about the results of talks in Moscow on Tuesday on the Syria crisis, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministers of Turkey and Iran attended the Moscow talks with Lavrov and the defense ministers of the three countries met separately in the Russian capital.

The Russian foreign ministry also said in its statement that U.N.-brokered negotiations in Geneva on the Syrian crisis had hit a dead end due to ultimatums from the Syrian opposition in exile. Moscow backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the conflict.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Gareth Jones)