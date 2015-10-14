FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says its jet neared U.S. aircraft over Syria for identification: TASS
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2015 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Russia says its jet neared U.S. aircraft over Syria for identification: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian fighter jet came into close proximity with a U.S. air force jet over Syria on Oct. 10 to identify it, “not to scare it”, Russia’s state ITAR-TASS news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The ministry said its SU-30CM jet was within 2-3 kilometers of the U.S. plane.

Washington said on Tuesday U.S. and Russian jets came within visual identification range over Syria where the former Cold War foes are carrying out rival bombing campaigns.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.